Photo Of The Day By Bob Bowman

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Imprisoned” by Bob Bowman. Location: Death Valley National Park, California.

Bowman describes the image as “Mud cracks in Death Valley shortly after the October 2015 floods.”

See more of Bob Bowman’s photography at www.bobbowmanphotography.com.

