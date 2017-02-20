Home / Blog / News / Photo Of The Day By Bob Bowman

Photo Of The Day By Bob Bowman

By Staff | February 20, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Imprisoned” by Bob Bowman. Location: Death Valley National Park, California.
Photo By Bob Bowman

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Imprisoned” by Bob Bowman. Location: Death Valley National Park, California.

Bowman describes the image as “Mud cracks in Death Valley shortly after the October 2015 floods.”

See more of Bob Bowman’s photography at www.bobbowmanphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

