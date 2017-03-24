Photo Of The Day By Boris Feldmanis

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Morning Gathering” by Boris Feldmanis.

This image of egrets gathering in a flooded field in the early morning was taken in St. Charles, Missouri.

