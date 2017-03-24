Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Boris Feldmanis

Photo Of The Day By Boris Feldmanis

By Staff | March 24, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Morning Gathering” by Boris Feldmanis. Location: St. Charles, Missouri.
Photo By Boris Feldmanis

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Morning Gathering” by Boris Feldmanis.

This image of egrets gathering in a flooded field in the early morning was taken in St. Charles, Missouri.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Photo Of The Day by Michael Lindberg

Nevada isn't usually the... Read More →
Photo Of The Day by Dean Cobin

Photo Of The Day by Dean Cobin

Using a long exposure to blur... Read More →
Doug-Croft-Poppies.jpg

Photo Of The Day By Doug Croft

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Winter Grove” by Matthew Parks. Location: Ridgway, Colorado.

Photo Of The Day By Matthew Parks

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu