Photo Of The Day By Brandon Neubert

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Teton Mist” by Brandon Neubert. Location: Wyoming.

“As a college student, you have many luxuries,” says Neubert. “One of the greatest of these is the opportunity to live in a tent while driving the bus for your summer job in Jackson, Wyoming—the welcome mat of the Grand Tetons. During a particularly restful evening in the rain under my little tent, I knew that with a little luck the clouds would have the most fantastic sunrise without totally clouding over the sun in the east.

“The next morning, I took off at 5:00 in the morning on the main highway knowing that if it was a sunrise I wanted, then I would want the best view of the full Teton range. Glacier Viewpoint is one of the best. However, the conditions were not promising on the drive out. The entire road was completely fogged over and visibility was exceptionally low in the dark. But I figured that I was up, I was out and, no matter what happened, that I would probably see something even if it wasn’t photo worthy.

“Suddenly on the drive, the mist lifted in an instant. I could see the Tetons, and the morning light was slowly on its way! I arrived at my location an hour before sunrise. What made things very interesting were the waves of mist that would conceal everything and just as quickly leave my frame. I used my hour to frame a shot, choosing as simple a frame as I could. I decided that a panorama would be best for this capture so I set up and waited. It was cold.

"It was also worth it. The mist shrouded the mountains in a silvery curtain one more time, the sun came up, and the mountains were revealed in their full glory. I made my capture, knowing that I had seen the Tetons in a way that few others had witnessed before."

