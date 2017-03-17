Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Christina Varro

Photo Of The Day By Christina Varro

By Staff | March 17, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Moroccan Sunset” by Christina Varro. Location: Sahara Desert, Africa.
Photo Of The Day By Christina Varro

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Moroccan Sunset” by Christina Varro. Location: Sahara Desert, Africa.

“Sunset over the Sahara Desert is an incredibly colorful and beautiful sight,” says Varro. “The sand curves and sweeps, changing minute to minute as the landscape becomes a tangerine hue and eventually, the sun dips beyond the horizon.”

See more of Christina Varro’s photography at www.cantstopdreaming.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Ed-Mcguirk.jpg

Photo Of The Day By Ed Mcguirk

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day By Masako Metz

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day By Eric Bowles

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Frozen Heart” by Jen Ulasiewicz.

Photo Of The Day By Jen Ulasiewicz

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu