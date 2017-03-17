Photo Of The Day By Christina Varro

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Moroccan Sunset” by Christina Varro. Location: Sahara Desert, Africa.

“Sunset over the Sahara Desert is an incredibly colorful and beautiful sight,” says Varro. “The sand curves and sweeps, changing minute to minute as the landscape becomes a tangerine hue and eventually, the sun dips beyond the horizon.”

See more of Christina Varro’s photography at www.cantstopdreaming.com.

