Photo Of The Day By Erin Braaten

By Staff | March 3, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Stellar’s Jay in Snow by Erin Braaten. Location: Montana.
Photo By Erin Braaten

Today's Photo Of The Day is Stellar's Jay in Snow by Erin Braaten. Location: Montana.

“The vibrant blue of the Stellar’s jay pops against the white of the snow,” describes Braaten.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

