Today’s Photo Of The Day is Stellar’s Jay in Snow by Erin Braaten. Location: Montana.

“The vibrant blue of the Stellar’s jay pops against the white of the snow,” describes Braaten.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.