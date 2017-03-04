Home / Blog / News / Photo Of The Day By Henrik Spranz

Photo Of The Day By Henrik Spranz

By Staff | March 4, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Weave” by Henrik Spranz. Location: Upper Austria.
Photo By Henrik Spranz

Today's Photo Of The Day is "Weave" by Henrik Spranz. Location: Upper Austria.

Spranz describes his submission as “A photo of a forest in winter done with in-camera techniques (panning, flash, etc.) with not much post processing done.”

See more of Henrik Spranz’s photography at http://spranz.org.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

