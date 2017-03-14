Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Jeff Maltzman

By Staff | March 14, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Monumental Sunrise” by Jeff Maltzman. Location: Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, Arizona.
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Monumental Sunrise” by Jeff Maltzman. Location: Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, Arizona.

“I woke on my first morning in Monument Valley, excited about plans to venture out to the dunes for sunrise, only to find a light but steady rain falling and dense cloud cover overhead,” explains Maltzman. “A bit dejected, but not deterred, I headed out to the dunes before sunrise and scouted this location. With this scene spread out before me, I set up and waited with great hope but little expectation. I was beyond thrilled when, immediately before sunrise, the rain stopped and the clouds began to break up, allowing intense warm light to hit the sand and the monuments in the background. For about 20 minutes, the rest of the world stood still while I enjoyed and photographed the magic.”

