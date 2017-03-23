Photo Of The Day By Jim Oker

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Sunset at the Olympic Coast” by Jim Oker. Location: Olympic National Park, Washington.

“The coastline of the Olympic National Park offers great opportunities from late afternoon through twilight, thanks to the many sea stacks, rock gardens, and the frequent occurrence of color-inducing clouds,” says Oker. “Here, the biggest challenge was chasing the very edge of sun/shadow while also finding a decent composition. This image is a manual blend of three exposures, which was needed to capture the dynamic range of the scene.”

