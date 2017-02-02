Home / Blog / News / Photo Of The Day By Luiz Carlos Junior

Photo Of The Day By Luiz Carlos Junior

By Staff | February 2, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Torres by Dawn” by Luiz Carlos Junior. Location: Torres del Paine National Park, Chile.
Photo By Luiz Carlos Junior

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Torres by Dawn” by Luiz Carlos Junior. Location: Torres del Paine National Park, Chile.

“Las Torres, in Torres del Paine National Park, bathed by morning light in a wide angle view of the pools of Lake Pehoé,” describes Luiz Carlos Junior. See more of his photography at www.livingphotography.com.br

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

HR_1D_X_MARKII_EF50L_3Q_CL

Canon Introduces EOS 1DX Mark II

A worthy update to the aging... Read More →
EUComm

Getty Images File Legal Complaint Against Google In Europe

Today, Getty Images filed a... Read More →
Fujifilm GFX 50S

Fujifilm Announces GFX System Price And Availability

New details were revealed... Read More →
Photodex_blog

Photodex Launches New ProShow Web Features

Pro and enthusiast... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×