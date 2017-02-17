Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Matthew Parks

Photo Of The Day By Matthew Parks

By Staff | February 17, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Winter Grove” by Matthew Parks. Location: Ridgway, Colorado.
Photo By Matthew Parks

Today's Photo Of The Day is "Winter Grove" by Matthew Parks. Location: Ridgway, Colorado.

“A grove of aspen trees along Last Dollar Road during a winter snowstorm,” describes Parks.

