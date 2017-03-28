Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Phil Wendt

Photo Of The Day By Phil Wendt

By Staff | March 28, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Redwoods along the Gualala River” by Phil Wendt. Location: California.
Photo By Phil Wendt

Today's Photo Of The Day is "Redwoods along the Gualala River" by Phil Wendt. Location: California.

Wendt describes the image as, “Redwoods silhouetted against a background of White Alders along the Gualala River, using vertical camera motion to add blur to the image.”

See more of Phil Wendt’s photography at www.philwendt.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

