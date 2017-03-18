Photo Of The Day By Scott Thompson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Tahoe Lupine at Sunrise 4” by Scott Thompson. Location: Lake Forest Beach, Lake Tahoe, CA.

“The lupine tend to bloom big on low lake level years,” says Thompson. “This year was kind of special in that the lake rose after the lupine had bloomed. This flooded the lupine on the edge of the lake giving an incredible look. My shoes were under water for this shot.”

See more of Scott Thompson’s photography at www.scottshotsphoto.com.

