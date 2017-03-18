Home / Blog / News / Photo Of The Day By Scott Thompson

Photo Of The Day By Scott Thompson

By Staff | March 18, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Tahoe Lupine at Sunrise 4” by Scott Thompson. Location: Lake Forest Beach, Lake Tahoe, CA.
Photo By Scott Thompson

“The lupine tend to bloom big on low lake level years,” says Thompson. “This year was kind of special in that the lake rose after the lupine had bloomed. This flooded the lupine on the edge of the lake giving an incredible look. My shoes were under water for this shot.”

See more of Scott Thompson’s photography at www.scottshotsphoto.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

