Photo Of The Day By Timothy Joyce

By Staff | February 10, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Push to the Swimming Hole” by Timothy Joyce. Location: Brooks Falls, Katmai National Park, Alaska.
Photo By Timothy Joyce

Today's Photo Of The Day is "Push to the Swimming Hole" by Timothy Joyce. Location: Brooks Falls, Katmai National Park, Alaska.

“Sometimes it takes a little push to get someone into the swimming hole,” writes Joyce.

See more of Timothy Joyce's photography at www.timothyhjoyce.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

