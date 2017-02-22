Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Virginia Kickle

Photo Of The Day By Virginia Kickle

By Staff | February 22, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Two Jack Lake at Sunrise” by Virginia Kickle. Location: Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.
Photo By Virginia Kickle

Today's Photo Of The Day is "Two Jack Lake at Sunrise" by Virginia Kickle. Location: Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.

“This was taken just after sunrise at Two Jack Lake in the Canadian Rockies,” says Kickle. “I was using a Panasonic Lumix GX8 camera with Panasonic Lumix 7-14mm lens at ISO 400, F16, 1/15 sec and 13 mm focal length.”

See more of Virginia Kickle’s photography at www.virginiakicklephotography.com.

