Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Ryan Moyer

Photo Of The Day By Ryan Moyer

By Staff | February 27, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Pink Ice” by Ryan Moyer. Location: Great Salt Lake, northern Utah.
Photo By Ryan Moyer

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Pink Ice” by Ryan Moyer. Location: Great Salt Lake, northern Utah.

“The Great Salt Lake is the gift that just keeps on giving,” says Moyer. “Always changing, new formations all year. These ice sheets were created when fresh water from nearby Farmington Bay froze on top of salt water from the lake, whose currents broke the ice apart and created these amazing sheets. At times, you can actually see them moving. One of Utah's famous winter sunsets completed the scene.”

See more of Ryan Moyer’s photography at ryanmoyer.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Nam-Ing.jpg

Photo Of The Day By Nam Ing

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Canyon de Chelly II” by Valerie Millett. Location: Canyon de Chelly National Monument, Arizona.

Photo Of The Day By Valerie Millett

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Sawtooth-Range-Morning-Reflection-by-Susan-Taylor

Photo of the Day by Susan Taylor

Capturing Mt. McGowan... Read More →
Mario-Marez

Photo Of The Day By Mario Marez

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×