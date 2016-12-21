Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Les Zeppelin Baran

Photo Of The Day By Les Zeppelin Baran

By Kristan Ashworth | December 21, 2016 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Sunlight Sonata by Les Zeppelin Baran. Location: Piute Crags, Eastern Sierra, California.
Photo By Les Zeppelin Baran

Today’s Photo Of The Day is "Sunlight Sonata" by Les Zeppelin Baran. Location: Piute Crags, Eastern Sierra, California.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Abe-Blair-Solitude

Photo of The Day by Abe Blair

The southwest is baking in... Read More →
Danny-Taran

Photo Of The Day By Danny Taran

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Gayle-Lucci

Photo Of The Day By Gayle Lucci

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Mossy Sunset by Annabell Ison.

Photo Of The Day By Annabell Ison

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2016 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×