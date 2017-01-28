Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Kathleen Wasselle Croft

Today’s Photo Of The Day is Prince Christian Sound by Kathleen Wasselle Croft. Location: Greenland.
“As a solo female traveler, I’m drawn to the unexplored,” says Croft. “The adventure of discovering a new places is exhilarating. Often times, you must jump on a boat or drive along an uncharted road to find new and exciting places. I love to explore the coast of Greenland because so much of it is still raw and new. Around each turn there lies a whole new scene just screaming to be uncovered. The juxtaposition of the dark granite peaks and the light blues of the icebergs come together and create the perfect complementary elements in nature.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

