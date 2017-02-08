Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Philip Kuntz

Photo Of The Day By Philip Kuntz

By Staff | February 8, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Reflecting On Rainier” by Philip Kuntz. Location: Mt. Rainier National Park, Washington.
Photo By Philip Kuntz

“When I first arrived you couldn't see anything, but patience paid off with a decent shot from this iconic spot,’ says Kuntz. “Love these special moments and experiences.”

