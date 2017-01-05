Shooting Stars Assignment Winner Tarun Kottary

Congratulations to Tarun Kottary for winning the recent Shooting Stars Assignment with his image, “Moonlit Cove.” The image was taken in Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, Big Sur, California.

“Getting a clear night without fog around the coast is very tricky along the Bay Area coast during the summer time,” says Kottary. “One of my good friends Raja wanted to shoot the Milky Way at McWay Falls, and I accompanied him during this night. I always try to get something different and unique from McWay Falls, as I had seen lots of very popular ones from here previously. When the moon came out, I noticed it created moon rays along the cove, and it was a wonderful scene lighting up the area. The shot itself is a blend of a couple of exposures a couple of minutes apart. I used a filter that bloats the star to give the hazy feeling. This was shot on a Nikon D810 and Rokinon 24mm."

