Showcase: January/February 2017

By Staff | March 14, 2017
Bison On An Island By Clint Teegardin
“This photo was taken in Yellowstone National Park along the road between Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs in February 2015. This bison had entered the river to reach this small island. It had been snowing, and the temperature was in the 20s. If this image is printed 12x16 or larger, it looks more like a painting than a photograph.”

See more of Clint Teegardin’s photography at etsy.com/shop/circlebbart.

Canon EOS 50D, Canon EF-S 17-55mm f/2.8 IS USM. Exposure: 1/800 sec., ƒ/2.8, ISO 100.

Winter Wonderland By Michael Rowlandson
“It was a cold winter morning in Calgary, and the snow had just started to fall. Biking in wintertime, who would have thought that it would lead me to such a special capture in Carburn Park? I noticed something move out of the corner of my eye while walking with my bike through the deep powder. It was a horizontal movement against the vertical drop of the snow. Standing out like a mountain biker amidst a winter scene, there he was before me. The background, the subject all coming together to make for the perfect capture. And then we made eye contact, [and] at this moment I knew I had captured the connection we had shared.”

See more of Michael Rowlandson’s photography at www.rowlandson.ca.

Canon EOS 5D Mark II, Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM, 2x teleconverter. Exposure: 1/3200 sec., ƒ/8, ISO 1600.

