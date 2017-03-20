Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Susan Taylor

Photo Of The Day By Susan Taylor

By Staff | March 20, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Soberanes Point Sunset, Big Sur” by Susan Taylor. Location: Garrapata State Park, California.
Photo By Susan Taylor

“It was a bit frightening but spectacular at Soberanes Point during a beautiful high tide sunset at Garrapata State Park - Big Sur, CA, two days ago,” says Taylor. “The steep paths were slippery and eroding from all the recent rains and flooding, but for some reason it didn't stop from hiking in this time.”

See more of Susan Taylor’s photography at www.susantaylorphoto.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

