Photo Of The Day By Susan Taylor

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Soberanes Point Sunset, Big Sur” by Susan Taylor. Location: Garrapata State Park, California.

“It was a bit frightening but spectacular at Soberanes Point during a beautiful high tide sunset at Garrapata State Park - Big Sur, CA, two days ago,” says Taylor. “The steep paths were slippery and eroding from all the recent rains and flooding, but for some reason it didn't stop from hiking in this time.”

See more of Susan Taylor’s photography at www.susantaylorphoto.com.

