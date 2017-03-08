Today’s Photo Of The Day is Stormwatch by Les Zeppelin Baran. Location: Hospitals reef, La Jolla, California.

“I've photographed this place a lot and I've found that the wind combined with waves and light makes for an amazing improvised show on the reefs,” says Baran. “This is two exposures blended by hand to create the scene as accurately as I saw it. I believe I represented the character of this place based on my own interpretation of nature.”

