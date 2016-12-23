Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Dan Wheeler

Photo Of The Day By Dan Wheeler

By Kristan Ashworth | December 23, 2016 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is "Pot of Gold" by Dan Wheeler. Location: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, California.
Photo By Dan Wheeler

See more of Dan Wheeler’s photography at www.danwheelerphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

©2016 Madavor Media, LLC.
