Photo Of The Day By Dawn Wilson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is Sunset on Turnagain Arm by Dawn Wilson. Location: Alaska.

Last summer, Wilson “loaded up the RV and headed north to spend the summer on the road in Alaska,” where she photographed “the beautiful scenery and wildlife of the Last Frontier,” including shots like this.

See more of Dawn Wilson’s photography at www.dawnwilsonphotography.com.

