Photo Of The Day By Dawn Wilson

By Staff | March 30, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Sunset on Turnagain Arm by Dawn Wilson. Location: Alaska.
Today's Photo Of The Day is Sunset on Turnagain Arm by Dawn Wilson. Location: Alaska.

Last summer, Wilson “loaded up the RV and headed north to spend the summer on the road in Alaska,” where she photographed “the beautiful scenery and wildlife of the Last Frontier,” including shots like this.

See more of Dawn Wilson’s photography at www.dawnwilsonphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

