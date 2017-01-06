Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Kathy Ritter

Photo Of The Day By Kathy Ritter

By Kristan Ashworth | January 6, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Swift Snow by Kathy Ritter. Location: Payson, Arizona.
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Swift Snow by Kathy Ritter. Location: Payson, Arizona.

“It was a freak snowstorm at the end of April,” says Ritter. “It was quick and ferocious as it moved swiftly across the sky. I grabbed my camera and tripod and set it to 1/4 sec. to capture the horizontal swiftness of the snow racing across the pine tree forest.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

