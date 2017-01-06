Today’s Photo Of The Day is Swift Snow by Kathy Ritter. Location: Payson, Arizona.

“It was a freak snowstorm at the end of April,” says Ritter. “It was quick and ferocious as it moved swiftly across the sky. I grabbed my camera and tripod and set it to 1/4 sec. to capture the horizontal swiftness of the snow racing across the pine tree forest.”

