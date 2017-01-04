Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Tom Elenbaas

Photo Of The Day By Tom Elenbaas

By Kristan Ashworth | January 4, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Þjórsá River Delta By Tom Elenbaas. Location: Southern Iceland
Photo By Tom Elenbaas

Today's Photo Of The Day is Þjórsá River Delta By Tom Elenbaas. Location: Southern Iceland.

“Glacial silt and eroded rhyolite bring vivid colors to this aerial view of the Þjórsá River Delta in Southern Iceland,” says Elenbaas.

See more of Tom Elenbaas' photography at www.tomelenbaas.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests.

