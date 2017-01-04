Today’s Photo Of The Day is Þjórsá River Delta By Tom Elenbaas. Location: Southern Iceland.

“Glacial silt and eroded rhyolite bring vivid colors to this aerial view of the Þjórsá River Delta in Southern Iceland,” says Elenbaas.

See more of Tom Elenbaas' photography at www.tomelenbaas.com.

