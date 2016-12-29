Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Gary Fua

Photo Of The Day By Gary Fua

By Kristan Ashworth | December 29, 2016 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is "Allegory" by Gary Fua. Location: Thor’s Hammer, Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah.
Photo By Gary Fua

“My vision on this photo was to engage the viewer on a story of this legend, the Thor's Hammer,” says Fua. “After chasing and tailing the snowstorm, I knew that the best time has come, Thor's Hammer is bathed in fresh snow. I waited for the right moment, best light, perfect exposure and the placement of my composition, and there it goes. The stage was set open for the story of ‘Thor's Hammer.’”

See more of Gary Fua’s photography at www.flickr.com/photos/east-wind.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

