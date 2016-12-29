Today’s Photo Of The Day is "Allegory" by Gary Fua. Location: Thor’s Hammer, Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah.

“My vision on this photo was to engage the viewer on a story of this legend, the Thor's Hammer,” says Fua. “After chasing and tailing the snowstorm, I knew that the best time has come, Thor's Hammer is bathed in fresh snow. I waited for the right moment, best light, perfect exposure and the placement of my composition, and there it goes. The stage was set open for the story of ‘Thor's Hammer.’”

See more of Gary Fua’s photography at www.flickr.com/photos/east-wind.

