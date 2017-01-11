Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Sunrise at Vermillion Lake” by Stuart Gordon. Location: Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.

“Morning mist rises off Vermillion Lake in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada,” writes Gordon.

See more of Stuart Gordon’s photography at chasingthelight.zenfolio.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.