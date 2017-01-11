Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Stuart Gordon

Photo Of The Day By Stuart Gordon

By Kristan Ashworth | January 11, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is Sunrise at Vermillion Lake by Stuart Gordon. Location: Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.
Photo By Stuart Gordon

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Sunrise at Vermillion Lake” by Stuart Gordon. Location: Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.

“Morning mist rises off Vermillion Lake in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada,” writes Gordon.

See more of Stuart Gordon’s photography at chasingthelight.zenfolio.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Annas-Hummingbird-by-Jerry-Taylor

Photo of the Day by Jerry Taylor

Today's Photo of the Day was... Read More →
Carolina-Blue-Moon-by-Mark-Vandyke

Photo of The Day by Mark Vandyke

Mark Vandyke submitted... Read More →
Kathryn-Greven

Photo Of The Day By Kathryn Greven

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Eunice-Eunjin-Oh

Photo Of The Day By Eunice Eunjin Oh

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu
×