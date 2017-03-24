Home / Blog / News / William Neill Retrospective Available For Pre-Order

William Neill Retrospective Available For Pre-Order

By Staff | March 24, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
William Neill Retrospective special edition
Special edition cover of "William Neill – Photographer, a Retrospective."

This fall, Outdoor Photographer “On Landscape” columnist William Neill will release a retrospective of his work, spanning more than four decades, including images that have never before been published.

The book, William Neill – Photographer, a Retrospective, is now available for pre-order from the publisher. Pre-order copies are offered with a distinctive cover at a reduced price, and special editions are also available to pre-order collectors only that include one or two signed A3-size prints.

For more information or to pre-order, visit the publisher’s website at http://www.triplekite.co.uk/book-shop/william-neill-photographer-a-retrospective/.

Pricing on the publisher’s website, which is based in the UK, is in British pounds. Prices converted for US dollars are on Neill’s website at http://www.williamneill.com/blog/index.php/2017/03/retrospective-book-now-available-to-pre-order/.

 

