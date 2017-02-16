Congratulations to Tim Williams for winning the recent Winter Landscape In Black-And-White Assignment with his image, “Riverside in Winter.” The image was taken with a Nikon D800, Nikon 16-35mm f/4 lens, and Induro tripod and ballhead.

“It's rare enough to get a good snow in the southeastern U.S., even in the mountains of western North Carolina where this was captured,” says Williams. “Even better to get the ‘clingy’ variety that manages to hang around in the trees for a time. During such an event, grab the camera and go!”

See more of Tim William’s photography at www.facebook.com/TimWilliamsNaturePhotography.