Today’s Photo Of The Day is "Yellowstone Hunter” by Christine Mead. Location: Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.

“Yellowstone's foxes are a favorite of mine, and I always look forward to seeing them there in the winter,” says Mead. “To me, they are part of the character of the park at this time of year. This one was clearly on a hunting mission; I felt that his body language showed his focus and intent.”

