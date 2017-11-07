10 Favorite Western U.S. Photo Locations

The western United States and Hawaiian Islands provide some of the most iconic photography locations in the country. Here are 10 favorites.

1. Crested Butte, West Elk Mountain Range, Rocky Mountains, Colorado

At 9,000 feet, Crested Butte is located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. This popular ski town is surrounded by alpine meadows, vast aspen groves and towering peaks. There are a variety of photographic opportunities year-round, and although the weather can be extreme and fast changing, it can also provide interesting light to help take your images to the next level. Read more …

2. Owl Creek Pass, Uncompahgre National Forest, Colorado

Owl Creek Pass in Uncompahgre National Forest is a remote, rugged mountain pass that’s accessible from Cimarron off Highway 50 by a well-maintained gravel and dirt road. Located above 10,000 feet, the area offers turrets and hoodoos of wonderfully shaped massifs, reservoirs, rivers, creeks, and large aspen, fir and spruce forests. Campgrounds offer a way to turn a trip here into a multi-day photography adventure. Read more …

3. Dead Horse Point State Park, Moab, Utah

Formerly a corral for wild mustangs roaming the mesa, according to legend, the 5,300-acre Dead Horse Point State Park looms 2,000 feet above the Colorado River and imposing Canyonlands National Park in Utah. Scenic views are accessible via the miles of developed hiking trails, and there’s also a 21-tent-site campground for those wishing to take advantage of all the park has to offer. Read more …

4. Coyote Gulch, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Utah

The southwestern United States is home to many natural arches and bridges. Terrestrial arches with present-day watercourses are uncommon. A notable exception occurs in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument at Coyote Gulch, where one can see several stages of arch development in Jurassic Navajo Sandstone adjacent to a perennial stream. Read more …

5. Shiprock, Navajo Nation, San Juan County, New Mexico

Approximately 12 miles south of the town of Shiprock, New Mexico, an isolated peak also named Shiprock can be found in the rugged Four Corners region of New Mexico. It’s an impressive 1,500-foot-tall formation that towers above the surrounding high-desert plain. Since it’s located on Navajo Nation land and is an essential part of Navajo history and religion, the area should be respected by staying on established roads. Read more …

6. White Sands National Monument, New Mexico

Located at the heart of New Mexico's Tularosa Basin, White Sands National Monument is the world's largest gypsum sand dune field comprising 275 square miles. Cottonwoods thrive in portions of White Sands thanks to root systems that grow 60 to 100 feet underground. Understanding the geography of the dune fields will produce big dividends. Read more …

7. Cathedral Rocks, Sedona, Arizona

Sedona is a popular travel destination located in the north-central portion of Arizona. It’s also a great location for landscape photography, marked by iconic red rock formations. There’s really not a bad time of year to visit and explore the area, whether you take it all in on a scenic drive, venture out into the back country or hit the trails for a day hike and then stay for some astrophotography. The star-filled skies will not disappoint. Read more …

8. Peavine Cove, Watson Lake Park, Arizona

Four miles north of downtown Prescott, Arizona, is the iconic reservoir known as Watson Lake Park. A visit to the area offers boating, fishing, hiking, bird watching, rock climbing and camping. Other nearby lakes, mountains and the Prescott National Forest provide plenty of additional photo opportunities. Read more …

9. Mesquite Flat Dunes, Death Valley National Park, California

Death Valley National Park is located in southeastern California, with a small portion extending into Nevada. Right in the heart of the park is one of the best known and the easiest dunes to visit: Mesquite Flat Dunes. Many of the park’s best attractions are each about an hour away in all directions. Read more …

10. Kauapea Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

For stunningly vibrant tropical beaches, look no further than the north shore of Kauai. Kauapea Beach, known by the locals as Secret Beach, is massive at approximately 3,000 feet long and 75 feet wide. With beautiful white sand and amazing black lava rock formations, there are plenty of photographic opportunities to explore. Read more …

