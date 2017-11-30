10 Guides To Stunning Winter Photos

Learn how to prepare for winter photography and bring home some unique and creative images.

1. Winter Narratives

Cold weather can make landscape photography more challenging, as there are many things to consider to help keep you and your gear protected from the elements. But when the ground is enveloped in a blanket of white, even familiar surroundings can take on an entirely different perspective, making extra prep worth it. Here are 10 ways to prepare for winter photography and bring home some unique and creative images.



One of photographer Tom Mangelsen’s greatest teachers has been Old Man Winter, and having easy access to Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks has challenged him to learn new things. See how his approach to wildlife photography leads viewers to deeper stories. Read more …

2. Quiet Landscapes



For Keith Walklet and his wife, Annette, winter is a season of silence, long shadows and simplicty, where one celebrates absences and delights in solitude. Here, they share winter images that capture the contemplative nature of the season. Read more …

3. The Beauty & Challenge Of Winter Storms



Difficult weather produces uniquely compelling conditions for photography, as well as dangers that need to be observed. Dave Welling shares some tips for dealing with extreme weather conditions and tips on how to be knowledgeable about the photographic techniques needed to capture striking images. Read more …

4. Photographing Yellowstone In Winter



With some of the world’s most spectacular and predictable geysers, Yellowstone is a remote yet luxurious photo destination, especially in winter. Discover some unique photo opportunities when snow blankets this iconic national park. Read more …

5. Big Air, Deep Powder



Grant Gunderson was born with a deep love for snow skiing and mountain biking and has turned these passions into a thriving photography career. His experience provides other photographers with a roadmap for developing their own style in order to create unique images. Read more …

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

12 Favorite East Coast Photography Locations Check out these east coast spots for sweeping vistas, plentiful wildlife and spectacular seasons. Read now.

6. Tips For Winter Photography



Winter can be an exciting time to get outside and expand your photographic portfolio, but it also presents certain challenges. Here are some essential considerations for safe and successful photo shoots in cold and wet conditions. Read more …

7. Transitions



With colorful foliage, beautiful light and crisp temperatures, photographing in late fall can result in unique images that capture the change of seasons. Read more …

8. Backcountry Ski Adventure



Cross-country ski photography offers access to unique locations and pristine wilderness. With numerous multi-day treks into the wilderness under her belt, Kathy Lichtendahl shares info on the gear she packs and the locations she’s visited to capture memorable images of the snowy terrain. Read more …

9. Cold Weather Photography Tips



From camera settings and gear prep to appropriate clothing, OP’s Tip Of The Week writer Russ Burden offers up some motivational advice to get you out into the frost-filled environment with your camera. Read more …

10. Winter Scenics



Since photography is “all about the light,” shooting in the winter has a huge benefit, as the angle of the sun is a lot lower. Here are even more tips to help you stay warm, have fun and return home with some great images. Read more …

ALSO SEE