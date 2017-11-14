Home / Blog / OP Editors / 10 Wonderful Wildlife Photos

10 Wonderful Wildlife Photos

By Staff | November 14, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Explore the wildlife of the world with some of our favorite photos from the pages of Outdoor Photographer!

Love wildlife photography? Subscribe to our monthly newsletter to receive wildlife photography tips, techniques and stories delivered right to your inbox!

1. Now You See Me …

An eastern screech owl in Dunkirk, New York. Photo By Tom Janik

Read more …

2. Robin Moore’s Night Frog

A newly discovered species of Night Frog (Nyctibatrachus robinmoorei) measures in at 12.2mm long, and was named for wildlife photographer and conservationist Robin Moore. Photo By SD Biju

Read more …

3. Blowball Brunch

A wild European ground squirrel in Vienna, Austria. Photo By Perdita Petzl

Read more ...

4. Road Block

A herd of bison in Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Denver, Colorado. Photo By Grady McGinnis

Read more …

5. The Giggle

A Weddell seal on Half Moon Island in the South Shetland Islands of the Antarctic Peninsula. Photo by Daisy Gilardini

Read more …

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

12 Favorite East Coast Photography Locations

Check out these east coast spots for sweeping vistas, plentiful wildlife and spectacular seasons. Read now.

6. Nature Of The Beast

A male lion pursues a male giraffe in Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park, Namibia. Photo By Michael Cohen

Read more …

7. A Galápagos Tale

A Red-billed Tropicbird hovers among the rocky cliffs of the Galápagos Islands. Photo By Art Wolfe

Read more …

8. Yoga Bear

A brown bear relaxes in the McNeil River State Game Sanctuary and Refuge, Alaska. Photo By Jon Jacobs

Read more …

9. Put A Bird On It!

A zebra and her baby receive a visit from a feathered friend in the Okavango Delta, Botswana. Photo By Max Seigal

Read more …

10. Goats Gone Wild

Goats in an argan tree in Morocco. Photo By Deanne Fitzmaurice

Read more …

ALSO SEE

Point Reyes National Seashore

One of the best-kept secrets of the National Park Service is a year-round wildlife destination. Read now.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

10 Favorite Northwestern U.S. Photo Locations

The northwestern United... Read More →

10 Favorite Western U.S. Photo Locations

The western United States and... Read More →

8 Favorite Midwest And The South Photography Locations

Scenic mountains, valleys,... Read More →
Cowee Mountain Overlook

12 Favorite East Coast Photography Locations

While many think the west is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu