5 Stunning National Parks For Photographers

Yellowstone National Park

America’s national parks provide endless opportunities for nature photographers. From breathtaking scenery to incredible wildlife sightings, these are just five of the outstanding national parks that should be at the top of everyone’s must-see list.



Flora and fauna and out-of-this-world nature of the land combine to form the outdoor photographer’s dream destination at America’s first national park. Read more …

Joshua Tree National Park



Named for a tree-like succulent that’s actually a member of the agave family, Joshua Tree is a landscape distinguishable from all its desert counterparts, complete with its own characteristics and eccentricities. Read more …

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park



Located on the Big Island, Kilauea Volcano at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is photographer CJ Kale’s favorite subject, and he moved from Oahu for easier access to capture its unfolding drama from land, sea and air. Read more …

Glacier National Park



A photo adventure to Montana’s Glacier National Park offers a lifetime supply of scenes and subjects, with the unique opportunity to photograph glaciers, wildlife and meadows in the same day. Read more …

Yosemite National Park



Yosemite is so rich with photo subjects, it’s hard to decide where to begin. Consider these tips and recommendations your cure for analysis paralysis when photographing this crown jewel of the U.S. National Park system. Read more …

ALSO SEE