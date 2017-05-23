Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Kris Walkowski

Photo Of The Day By Kris Walkowski

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Awakening” by Kris Walkowski. Location: Yosemite National Park, CA.
Photo By Kris Walkowski

“Panoramic image of the Famous El Capitan rock and Horsetail Falls/Firefall, partially lit up by the setting sun,” describes Walkowski.

See more of Kris Walkowski’s photography at kriswalkowski.com.

