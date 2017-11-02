8 Favorite Midwest And The South Photography Locations

1. Missouri River, North Dakota

Scenic mountains, valleys, rivers and waterfalls, in addition to tons of wildlife photography opportunities, await in the Midwest and southern states.

Along with beautiful river views, you’ll find an assortment of wildlife along the 390 miles of Missouri River coastline in North Dakota. Visiting in the fall will treat you to an amazing show of color in the trees while helping avoid summer thunderstorm season and the biting cold of the northern winter. Read more …

2. Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, Kansas

As the “crown jewel” of the Flint Hills, the rocky and unfarmable Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve has maintained its ecosystem throughout history, making it an ideal location for exploration and photography. Read more …

3. Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio

The Hocking Hills region of southeastern Ohio encompasses six smaller park areas and roughly 2,000 acres of woodlands, gorges and hollows. The scenery varies drastically throughout the seasons, so any time of year would be great to visit this photographer’s paradise. Read more …

4. Beaver’s Bend And Hochatown State Park, Oklahoma

Located about nine miles north of Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and nestled in the Ouachita Mountains is Beaver’s Bend and Hochatown State Park. Whether you’re traveling by car, kayak, or on foot, you’ll find some beautiful locations for fall and wildlife photography. Read more …

5. The Rookery at Smith Oaks Sanctuary, Texas

For a small price of admission that goes towards maintenance and preservation of these lands, you can gain access to their beautiful scenery and wildlife. Particularly notable for its many bird nests, the rookery attracts over 20,000 birdwatchers from more than 40 countries yearly. Read more …

6. Gulf Islands National Seashore, Florida And Mississippi

The Gulf Islands National Seashore extends across three states, two island chains and 150 miles of coastline. Visitors will be treated to countless beautiful seascapes and coastal landscapes as well as an abundance of shorebirds to photograph. Read more …

7. Little Hawksbill Crag, Ozark National Forest, Arkansas

The Little Hawksbill Crag overlooks the White River across from the small town of Calico Rock in Arkansas. Situated right on the edge of the Ozark National Forest, the variety of hardwood trees provides some of the best fall color you’ll find anywhere. Read more …

8. Arrowhead Region, Minnesota

The Arrowhead region in “the Land of 10,000 Lakes” offers spectacular views of Lake Superior as well as valleys, rivers and waterfalls. The best time for shooting is undoubtedly in the morning, when you can capture deep, rich colors coupled with misty conditions. Read more…

