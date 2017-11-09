Home / Blog / Assignments Winners / Adventure Photography Assignment Winner Rebecca Wilks

Adventure Photography Assignment Winner Rebecca Wilks

By Staff | November 9, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Congratulations to Rebecca Wilks for winning the recent Adventure Photography Assignment with the image, “Jumper.”
Photo By Rebecca Wilks

"I spent enough time in the Eastern Sierra in my twenties, canoeing and backpacking, to fall in love with the Highway 395 corridor," explains Wilks. "My first photographic trip to the Alabama Hills wasn't until 2013. It was an excellent workshop with Jerry Dodrill and Grant Ordelheide.  This is Grant, significantly younger and braver than the rest of us, expressing our collective joy at being in this place. I love the texture in this image, and the way the Sierra Nevada looms in the background."

See more of Rebecca Wilks’ photography at www.skylineimages.net, and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

 

