Desert Showers
New Mexico
White Sands National Monument
A pair of rain bands emerged from the towering thunderheads over White Sands National Monument, drifting slowly across the dunes. Taken during the monsoon season, when most of the desert's scant annual rainfall occurs.
June 14, 2017
June 14, 2017
That’s gorgeous! My personal pick for the winner. 🙂