Home  /  Assignment #294: Scale  /  Yosemite Falls and People
x-back-icon

Yosemite Falls and People

  Yosemite Falls and People
By Martin Cutrone

Yosemite Falls and People

Equipment Info
NORITSU KOKI QSS-32_33
State/Province/Region
California
Description

October, 2016, the beginning of the end of the drought in California. We were in Yosemite when the rains began, and the falls started to flow! The power of the falls and their size is shown by the comparison to the small people in the lower right of the frame. Shot with Nikon N75, Fujifilm Velvia 50

Views
0
Favorites
1
Comments
1
Date Added
July 4, 2017
Date Taken
March 11, 2017
Report This Photo

1 Comment

    The color, the sense of depth, the sense of motion and scale… totally awesome shot! I’d love to know what kind of equipment was used.

Leave a Reply

Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu