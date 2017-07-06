  Wanderland

Description

Most people don't know this: Yellowstone National Park is an active super volcano! And that was exactly the reason for my visit... Yellowstone sports some three hundred geysers and over ten thousand geothermal features. Yellowstone is essentially a volcanic park.

Its hard to be certain which geysers are going to be active at any one time. Most eruption tables are estimates. Walking out among the various geysers and hot pools in the early evening is like being on another planet! Geyser eruption streams and huge steam banks filled the atmosphere all around me. I scouted out this geyser, looking for a good early morning subject to photograph, just as it started erupting... Powerful blasts of steam reached for the sky. As the steam cooled, mist settled on the ground around Castle Geyser. I suddenly heard some of the onlooking crowd excitingly pointing out something... I looked but nothing - then there it was - a geyserbow! With the sun setting behind me, the mist was lighting up with intense color. Step just to the right, and it was gone. Step off to the left, and nothing... “Fountain of the Gods” was a just right time of day, just right eruption time and just right camera position that all came together perfectly!