Big Sky Sunset
Canon Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
181/32 sec. / ISO 200
State/Province/Region
Montana
Nearest Area
Glacier National Park
Town
East Glacier
Brief Directions
Follow Highway 2 along the southern border of Glacier National Park. Highway 2 follows the Flathead River as it rushes toward lower elevations. There are a number of turnoffs that allow gorgeous vistas of the river and surrounding peaks of the northern Rockies.
Description
Clouds turn various shades of orange at sunset along the Flathead River on the southern border of Glacier National Park. In the distance, glacier-carved peaks catch the last hints of glow from the setting sun. This part of Montana--with the northern Rockies dominating the landscape--is an ideal place to experience gorgeous sunrises and sunsets.
Views
0
Favorites
0
Comments
1
Date Added
July 29, 2017
Date Taken
June 29, 2015
1 Comment
I mistakenly attached the wrong file when uploading this photo. This is not a photo of the Flathead River in Montana. Instead, it is a photo of Mack Lake in California. The photo of Flathead River is now uploaded here: https://www.outdoorphotographer.com/assignments/assignment-298-summer-sunrises-sunsets/submission/553028-big-sky-sunset/ and a second copy of the above photo with a proper description is here https://www.outdoorphotographer.com/assignments/assignment-298-summer-sunrises-sunsets/submission/553030-high-sierra-sunrise/.