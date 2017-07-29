  Big Sky Sunset

Brief Directions

Follow Highway 2 along the southern border of Glacier National Park. Highway 2 follows the Flathead River as it rushes toward lower elevations. There are a number of turnoffs that allow gorgeous vistas of the river and surrounding peaks of the northern Rockies.

Description

Clouds turn various shades of orange at sunset along the Flathead River on the southern border of Glacier National Park. In the distance, glacier-carved peaks catch the last hints of glow from the setting sun. This part of Montana--with the northern Rockies dominating the landscape--is an ideal place to experience gorgeous sunrises and sunsets.