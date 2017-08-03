Rockaway Beach
SONY ILCE-6500
736966/1000000 sec. / ISO 100
State/Province/Region
California
Nearest Area
Rockaway Beach
Town
Pacifica, California
Brief Directions
7 miles south of San Francisco off of the Cabrillo Highway.
Notes
Two exposures taken with my Sony A6500 and Rokinon 12mm f2.0. The water was shot at 0.6 seconds and 1/15th of a second for the sky; both at 100 ISO and f16.
Description
Had to wade into the water and avoid the rogue waves for this one. My tripod was only a few inches above water level, so timing was paramount.
Views
0
Favorites
1
Comments
1
Date Added
August 3, 2017
Date Taken
June 6, 2017
1 Comment
Great shot. Love the water motion.