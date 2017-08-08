Sunset on CDM
SONY ILCE-7M2
1/1 sec. / ISO 50
California
Crystal Cove
New Port Beach
hwy 1
New Port Beach has lots of interesting rock formations. The only thing is its sitting on a private beach. At sunset golden lights hit the rock to show off its beauty.
August 8, 2017
August 8, 2017
Wow, This is just amazing shot. I wish I know where location is at. Thank you for sharing, Suzy.