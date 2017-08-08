Home  /  Assignment #299: Beaches And Shorelines  /  Sunset on CDM
Sunset on CDM

  Sunset on CDM
By Suzy Ro

Sunset on CDM

Equipment Info
SONY ILCE-7M2
1/1 sec. / ISO 50
State/Province/Region
California
Nearest Area
Crystal Cove
Town
New Port Beach
Brief Directions

hwy 1

Description

New Port Beach has lots of interesting rock formations. The only thing is its sitting on a private beach. At sunset golden lights hit the rock to show off its beauty.

Views
0
Favorites
1
Comments
1
Date Added
August 8, 2017
Date Taken
August 8, 2017
1 Comment

