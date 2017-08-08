Home  /  Assignment #299: Beaches And Shorelines  /  Cannon Beach, Oregon Coast Landmark, Haystack Rock
Cannon Beach, Oregon Coast Landmark, Haystack Rock

By Paul Hughes

Equipment Info
NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D7100
7643856/1000000 sec. / ISO 200
State/Province/Region
Oregon
Nearest Area
North Coast, Oregon
Town
Cannon Beach, Oregon
Brief Directions

2 hours west of Portland

Notes

The setting and tidal pool reflections on this foggy day were quite photogenic of one of Oregon's most popular coastal sights.

Description

Haystack Rock is one of the most popular sights on Oregon's 363-mile coast.

Date Added
August 8, 2017
Date Taken
January 1, 1970
