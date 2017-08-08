Cannon Beach, Oregon Coast Landmark, Haystack Rock
NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D7100
7643856/1000000 sec. / ISO 200
State/Province/Region
Oregon
Nearest Area
North Coast, Oregon
Town
Cannon Beach, Oregon
Brief Directions
2 hours west of Portland
Notes
The setting and tidal pool reflections on this foggy day were quite photogenic of one of Oregon's most popular coastal sights.
Description
Haystack Rock is one of the most popular sights on Oregon's 363-mile coast.
Views
0
Favorites
0
Comments
1
Date Added
August 8, 2017
Date Taken
January 1, 1970
1 Comment
The photo was taken Fall 2016, not 1970…
Paul Hughes