Totality over Grand Teton
NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D800
3/1 sec. / ISO 400
Wyoming
Jackson, WY
I backpacked into the heart of Grand Teton National Park to take this photo of the 2017 solar eclipse at totality over the Grand Teton. This photo was taken in the park north of Table Mountain. We couldn't see the sunset effect because of the canyon walls, but the mountains had a faint reddish glow at totality. I bracketed five photos and blended two together in Adobe Photoshop.
Photographed with Nikon D800 and 28-300 lens.
1
August 29, 2017
August 29, 2017
Very nice image.
Stephen B.