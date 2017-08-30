Home  /  Assignment #300: Solar And Lunar Eclipses  /  Moonglow
By Ronald Williams

Equipment Info
NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D7500
9550747/1000000 sec. / ISO 400
State/Province/Region
Wyoming
Town
Pavillion, Wy
Highway 134 about 2 miles east of Highway 133 on the north side of Ocean Lake.

Two exposures were blended to make this high dynamic range image.

Reflecting light from the earth allows us to see the face of the full moon during the total solar eclipse with visible solar prominences that reflect color to moon's disk.

Views
0
Favorites
1
Comments
1
Date Added
August 30, 2017
Date Taken
August 30, 2017
