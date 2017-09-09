Wizards Express
State/Province/Region
International
Nearest Area
Scotland
Town
Fort William, United Kingdom
Brief Directions
Drive 3 hours North of Glasgow
Notes
Shot this for specifically as a birthday gift to my nephew, who's a huge Harry Potter fan.
Description
The Jacobite steam train was the inspiration for the Hogwarts Express as portrayed in J.K. Rowlings Harry Potter series. Took this shot this past Saturday in the Scottish Highlands; and happy to have had some sun!
Views
0
Favorites
0
Comments
1
Date Added
September 9, 2017
1 Comment
Wonderful photo – great job, nicely done.