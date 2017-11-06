Home  /  Assignment #308: Fall Color 2017  /  Grand Canyon Aspens Blurred
By Michael Just

Canon Canon EOS 5D Mark III
3321928/1000000 sec. / ISO 400
Arizona
Grand Canyon National Park
Jacob Lake, Arizona
Drive 30 miles south of Jacobs Lake on state route 67 to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Image purposely blurred by moving camera on tripod at slower shutter speed.

Fall colors are disappearing at an Aspen tree Forest at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

November 6, 2017
November 6, 2017
