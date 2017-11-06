Grand Canyon Aspens Blurred
Canon Canon EOS 5D Mark III
3321928/1000000 sec. / ISO 400
State/Province/Region
Arizona
Nearest Area
Grand Canyon National Park
Town
Jacob Lake, Arizona
Brief Directions
Drive 30 miles south of Jacobs Lake on state route 67 to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.
Notes
Image purposely blurred by moving camera on tripod at slower shutter speed.
Description
Fall colors are disappearing at an Aspen tree Forest at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona
Views
0
Favorites
1
Comments
1
Date Added
November 6, 2017
Date Taken
November 6, 2017
1 Comment
Good subject and a nice light touch with the blur. It is so easy to overdo this affect, but your work caught and held my attention.