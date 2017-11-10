Home  /  Assignment #308: Fall Color 2017  /  Fall Clearing
By Matt Meisenheimer

Fall Clearing

State/Province/Region
Montana
Nearest Area
Glacier National Park
Town
East Glacier, MT
Notes

Shot with D810 and 14-24mm.

Description

Unreal skies, peak fall colors, 40-60mph winds, snow storms, huge waves on the lakes...it doesn't get much better for a landscape photographer. It's the first trip where I didn't get worn out after my 9 days shooting. Usually sleeping in my car, lack of food, and driving a ton of miles gets to me...but felt like I could have gone at it for another month. There's just so much opportunity.

This is from Two Medicine Lake. It was one of those sunrises that just doesn't stop giving. From 45 minutes before first light to about 2 hours after sunrise, the light was just awesome. I think I could probably put 10 shots together just from this morning. I've never been able to shoot a sunrise like that, it was one of my best days of my life...an awesome experience in nature that made me feel so alive.

